SHELBY — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team used a strong second half to score a 46-33 victory at Shelby Wednesday night.
The Spartans trailed, 25-22, at halftime. Central then outscored the Tigers, 24-8, in the second half to earn the victory.
“It was a really good team effort. Our defense (and) passing were good. They did a good job of playing as a group,” said Central coach Mike Weinert.
The Spartans were led by Wren Nelson with 14 points and seven rebounds. Nyah Tyron had 12 points, three assists and two steals.
“Nyah stepped up tonight and did a good job offensively and defensively,” Weinert said.
Lexi Schultz led the Tigers with 11 points.
In the junior varsity contest, Central won, 48-39.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (46)
Quigley 2 0-0 6, Banks 0 1-2 1, Tyron 4 3-7 12, Petersen 3 0-0 8, Lyon 0 2-2 2, Jensen 1 1-2 3, Nelson 5 4-6 14. Totals: 15 11-17 46.
SHELBY (33)
L.Brown 0 1-4 1, Schultz 3 5-8 11, Klotz 1 0-1 2, Olmstead 4 0-1 8, Zoulek 2 4-7 9, C.Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 10-21 33.
MC Central;14;8;11;13;—;46
Shelby;11;14;7;1;—;33
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (5): Quigley 2, Tyron, Petersen 2. Shelby (1): Zoulek. Total fouls—Mason County Central 18, Shelby 20. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Nelson. Shelby: Zoulek.