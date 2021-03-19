Mason County Central’s boys basketball team will play a district game Tuesday, but there’s several changes beyond that.
The Spartans will play in an MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal game against Shelby at home in Scottville with the game scheduled to tip at 6 p.m., said MCC athletic director and boys basketball coach Tim Genson.
The other semifinal will pit Hesperia against Hart, and it, too, will take place on Tuesday.
The championship game will be Thursday, March 25, with the winner of the MCC-Shelby game hosting that contest.
Both Evart — who the Spartans were scheduled to travel to on Tuesday for the district — and LeRoy Pine River were eliminated from the tournament because of contact tracing from COVID-19. Evart was scheduled to host the entire district, but the site changed when the remaining four schools were situated just on the Oceana-Newaygo county line and west.
Ludington's boys basketball team won't be playing rival Manistee for the third time this season. The Orioles were scheduled to play the Chippewas Tuesday in Cadillac in an MHSAA Division 2 district quarterfinal.
Manistee was not listed in the tournament bracket Friday night, and the MHSAA's website indicated the Orioles were playing Benzie Central in a district semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Cadillac.