FRANKFORT — Mason County Eastern squared off with Frankfort Saturday and dropped a 61-26 non-conference contest against the Panthers.
Frankfort jumped out to a 12-2 lead after the first quarter and owned a commanding 33-9 lead by halftime.
Eastern was led by Wyatt Crawford with 15 points and four rebounds.
Frankfort was led by Jack Stefanski with 17 points followed by Blake Miller with 11 points and Nick Stevenson with 10 points.
In the junior varsity game, Eastern lost, 42-22. Michael Troost led the Cardinals with 12 points.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (26)
Wing 1 0-0 2, Stever 1 0-0 3, Crawford 5 0-0 15, Shoup 3 0-0 6. Totals: 10 0-0 26.
FRANKFORT (61)
Stefanski 7 2-2 17, Miller 4 1-2 11, Stevenson 5 0-0 10, Newbard 2 0-0 4, Sazewojs 1 0-0 2, Lamerson 0 4-6 4, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Evans 3 0-0 6, Mills 2 1-2 5. Totals: 25 8-12 61.
MC Eastern;2;7;8;9;—;26
Frankfort;12;21;24;4;—;61
Three-point goals—Mason County Eastern (6): Stever, Crawford 5. Frankfort (3): Stefanski, Miller 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 10, Frankfort 7. Fouled out—none. JV game—Frankfort 42, Mason County Eastern 22. Mason County Eastern scoring—Wing 1, Howe 2, Troost 12, Harry 5, Hamilton 2.