TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Christian's boys basketball team used a blistering second half to score a 54-32 victory against visiting Mason County Eastern Tuesday in Traverse City.
The Cardinals (3-12) trailed by 10 points at halftime, 26-16, but the Sabres outscored Eastern, 28-16, in the second half to earn the victory.
Darin Stever led the Cardinals with 14 points.
Brock Broderick paced Traverse City Christian (10-4) with 19 points followed by Elijah Mlko with 12.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (32)
C.Shoup 3 2-2 8, Stever 6 1-1 14, Howe 0 2-2 2, Crawford 1 2-2 5, E.Shoup 1 1-3 3. Totals: 11 8-10 32.
TRAVERSE CITY CHRISTIAN (54)
B.Broderick 7 2-3 19, Hresko 3 0-0 8, Wierda 1 0-0 2, E.Mleko 5 0-0 12, J.Mleko 1 0-0 3, Valliere 0 1-2 1, R.Broderick 3 0-0 9. Totals: 20 3-5 54.
MC Eastern;6;10;9;7;—;32
TC Christian;9;17;14;14;—;54
Three-point goals—Mason County Eastern (2): Stever, Crawford. Traverse City Christian (11): B.Broderick 3, Hresko 2, E.Mleko 2, J.Mleko, R.Broderick 3. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 9, Traverse City Christian 12. Foule dout—none.