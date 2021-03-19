MARION — Mason County Eastern's boys basketball team enters postseason play on a bit a down note as the Cardinals dropped a non-conference game at Marion Friday, 34-26.
The Cardinals (3-13) go into the playoffs having lose their last four straight games. Eastern's was within two points going into the fourth quarter against the Eagles (4-7), but Marion got scoring from six different sources to earn the victory.
Marion also went 5-of-10 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, enough to get past the Cardinals.
Eastern was led by Wyatt Crawford with 10 points while Eli Shoup had eight points. Crawford also had eight rebounds and four steals. Shoup had 14 rebounds. Clay Shoup pulled in seven rebounds.
Marion was paced by Riley Moggo with 10 points while Aidan Yowell had nine points.
Eastern’s boys play in an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal at home against Pentwater. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday. Marion heads to Custer, too, as the Eagles face Walkerville in the 5:30 p.m. Tuesday district quarterfinal.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (26)
Cuate 1 0-2 2, C.Shoup 2 0-2 4, Crawford 4 1-2 10, E.Shoup 4 0-0 8, Troost 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 1-6 26.
MARION (34)
Yowell 4 0-1 9, Prielipp 3 0-1 6, Peterson 1 2-2 4, Moggo 4 1-3 10, Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 5-12 34.
MC Eastern;5;2;13;6;—;26
Marion;2;10;10;11;—;34
Three-point goals—Mason County Eastern (1): Crawford. Marion (2): Yowell, Moggo. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 15, Marion 9. Fouled out—none.