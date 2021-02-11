CUSTER — Behind a 18-point performance from Eli Shoup, the Mason County Eastern boys basketball team opened its season with a win over Big Rapids Crossroads, 78-31, Wednesday night.
Eastern coach Mark Forner commented on how much Shoup’s scoring and rebounding helps create more for others.
“Eli really worked on his scoring this summer and coming back as the third-leading rebounder in the conference a year ago, that extra year of maturing has really helped him underneath.”
The Cardinals came out hot from the field, jumping out to an 8-2 lead two minutes in.
After the Cougars went on a run of their own to make it 9-7 MCE, the Cardinals answered back with an 8-0 run to get their lead to 10 late in the quarter.
A couple of transition layups from Shoup at the end of the quarter for MCE gave the Cardinals a 21-8 lead after one.
After a layup from the Cougars at the start of the second quarter cut the Cardinals’ lead to 11, an 8-0 run from MCE increased its lead to 29-10 early in the second.
The Cougars outscored the Cardinals by two points the final four minutes of the quarter to have MCE take a 33-16 lead into the break.
It was yet another run breaking up the Cardinals lead, this time a 25-2 run including 11 straight at one point from Clay Shoup to give MCE a 36-point advantage with under three minutes left in the third.
“It’s nice to have a handful of guys to go to,” said Forner. “We are thankful to be able to go a little deeper into our bench than usual and so getting all around team wins is what we’re looking for.”
Crossroads went on a run of its own to end the quarter, outscoring the Cardinals by six, but MCE still held onto a 33-point advantage heading into the fourth.
There wasn’t much the Cougars could do to slow down the Cardinals late as MCE cruised to its first victory for the year.
Along with Eli Shoup’s 18, Wyatt Crawford added 16 while Clay Shoup chipped in with 13 of his own.
The Cougars saw scoring from just two players, Raj Singh with 17 and Robert Miller with 14.
BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (31)
Miller 6 0-3 14, Singh 4 7-12 17, Schweigert 0 0-2 0, Schultz 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 7-15 31.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (78)
C. Shoup 4 2-2 11, Stever 3 0-0 8, Bates 1 2-6 5, hays 3 0-0 6, Crawford 7 0-0 16, Drake 4 0-0 8, E. Shoup 8 2-4 18, Hamilton 1 0-2 2. Totals: 31 6-14 78.
BR Crossroads;8;8;12;3;--;31
MC Eastern;21;12;26;17;--;78
3-point goals—Big Rapids Crossroads (4): Miller 2, Singh 2. Mason County Eastern (6): Stever 2, Crawford 2, Bates, C. Shoup. Total fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads 15, Mason County Eastern 17. Fouled out—none. JV score—Mason County Eastern 45, Benzie Central freshmen 30. MCE scorers—Wing 7, Crawford 6, Smith 6, Hays 5, Howe 5, Harry 4, Hamilton 4, Genta 3, E. Shoup 2, Drake 2, Bates 1.