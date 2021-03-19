CUSTER — Mason County Eastern used a big 20-point second quarter to head into the post-season with a victory thanks to a 53-23 win against Cadillac Heritage Christian Friday in Custer.
"Overall, a great defensive effort by the whole team," said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. "We were able to get everyone in the game with some productive minutes out of some of our role players."
The Cardinals (9-7) were led by Corinna Hernandez with 15 points while Dawn Jackomino and Kaela Blais each had nine points. Jackomino also had 10 steals and four assists.
The Patriots (0-3) were led by Regan Farmer with eight points.
Eastern’s girls will open the postseason at the MHSAA Division 4 district hosted by McBain Northern Michigan Christian. The Cardinals play Big Rapids Crossroads in a district quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Monday in McBain.
Cadillac Heritage Christian is not in the MHSAA tournament.
CADILLAC HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (32)
M.Husted 1 0-0 2, Meekhof 0 1-2 1, Fekete 2 2-6 , Farmer 3 0-0 8, R.Husted 3 0-0 6. Totals: 9 3-89 23.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (53)
L.Howe 1 2-4 5, H.Howe 3 1-2 8, Huarte 2 1-2 5, Jackomino 4 0-0 9, Blais 3 0-0 9, Hernandez 6 1-1 15, Tyndall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 5-9 53.
Cadillac Heritage;5;9;2;7;—;23
MC Eastern;11;20;16;6;—;53
Three-point goals—Cadillac Heritage Christian (2): Farmer 2. Mason County Eastern (8): L.Howe, H.Howe, Jackomino, Blais 3, Hernandez 2. Total fouls—Cadillac Heritage Christian 12, Mason County Eastern 4. Foueld out—none.