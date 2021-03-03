CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's girls basketball team scored a Western Michigan D League victory against Walkerville Tuesday night in Custer, 44-41.
The Cardinals got season-high games out of Corinna Hernandez and Anna Tyndall as the duo were able to help lift Eastern to the victory. Hernandez scored 20 points, 14 of which in the second half. Tyndall had 13 points, with nine of those coming in the second half.
Walkerville was paced by Mickey Berumen, who scored 19 points. She had 10 in the third quarter alone.
In the junior varsity game, Eastern won 43-12. The Cardinals were led by Astrid Lundstrom with 14 points while Janessa Alvesteffer scored 13.
WALKERVILLE (41)
DeLaPaz 4 0-4 8, Chase-Gardner 2 0-4 6, Berumen 9 0-0 19, Santillian 3 0-0 8. Totals: 18 0-8 41.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (44)
H.Howe 2 1-2 5, Jackomino 3 0-0 6, Hernandez 7 1-2 20, Tyndall 6 1-4 13. Totals: 18 3-8 44.
Walkerville;6;7;15;13;—;41
MC Eastern;9;9;15;11;—;44
Three-point goals—Walkerville (5): Chase-Gardner 2, Berumen, Santillian 2. Mason County Eastern (5): Hernandez 5. Total fouls—Walkerville 11, Mason County Eastern 12. Fouled out—none. JV game—Mason County Eastern 43, Walkerville 12. Eastern scoring—Wing 2 1-2 5, Codman 4 0-1 8, Alvesteffer 6 1-2 13, Harry 0 3-4 3, Lundstrom 7 0-0 14.