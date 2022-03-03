PENTWATER — Mesick’s boys basketball team completed an unbeaten regular season by hitting 15 shots from behind the 3-point line at Pentwater, 76-37.
The Bulldogs (20-0, 18-0 Western Michigan D League) sank more 3-pointers than 2-pointers, 15 to 12, in scoring the road win over the Falcons (7-11, 7-9 WMD).
“(We played) well in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs did not miss from deep in the 3-point territory. The entire game, (we) never gave up and chipped away at their lead, but the Bulldogs shot 50% from the floor, 49% from 3 and 52% from the paint,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “(We) only hit 22% of (our) shots on the night against an intense man and match-up zone defense. Overall, the Falcons lost a tough battle versus a seasoned Mesick team.”
The Falcons were led by Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr with 17 points and six steals. Campbell Milled led Pentwater in rebounds with eight followed by Brandon Macher with five.
Ashtyn Simerson had 21 points including five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs. Tyler Sexton added 15 points on five 3-pointers with Logan Wienclaw scoring 12 and Connor Simmer with 10 points.
Pentwater hosts an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal game at 6 p.m., Monday, against Marion. The winner heads to the district semifinals to be hosted at McBain Northern Michigan Christian.
Mesick, ranked 10th in Division 3 in this week’s Associated Press poll, plays again Wednesday when it will face either Manton or Roscommon in an MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal at Manton.
MESICK (76)
Simerson 7 2-3 21, Linna 1 0-0 3, Thomas 1 0-0 3, Co.Simmer 4 1-2 10, Wienclaw 5 2-4 12, Hall 2 1-4 5, Ca.Simmer 5 0-0 15, Sexton 2 1-2 7. Totals: 27 7-15 76.
PENTWATER (37)
Arnouts 2 0-0 4, Werkema-Grondsma 2 2-4 7, Kolenda 1 0-0 3, Plummer-Eisenlohr 6 5-6 17, Miller 1 0-2 2, Davis 0 2-2 2, Macher 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 9-14 37.
Mesick 23 17 20 16 — 76
Pentwater 12 5 12 8 — 37
3-point goals—Mesick (15): Simerson 5, Linna, Thomas, Co.Simmer, Ca.Simmer 5, Sexton 2. Pentwater (2): Werkerma-Grondsma, Kolenda. Total fouls—Mesick: 11, Pentwater 12. Fouled out—none.