MESICK — Mesick used a 26-7 scoring edge in the second quarter to defeat Pentwater in a Western Michigan D League game Wednesday night in Mesick, 60-43.

“The team fell flat defensively and allowed seven 3s to be shot and made,” Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera said. “The ball did not fall as nicely for (us) only hitting two shots and a few free throws by Trey Johnson.”

Instead of a Pentwater 12-10 lead, the Falcons trailed 36-19 at the half. The two teams were even after that, scoring 24 points apiece.

Both Will Werkema-Grondsma and Mikey Carlson had double-doubles for the Falcons (3-9, 3-5 WMD). Werkema-Grondsma had 15 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocked shots. Carlson had 12 points and 10 reboudns. Jonny Arnouts had 10 rebounds to go with five points. Johnson had seven points.

Ashtyn Simerson led the Bulldogs (8-4, 7-2 WMD) with 20 points, including hitting for four 3-pointers in the second quarter. Carter Simmer had 17 points, and he had nine points in the second quarter.

Pentwater plays Friday night at home against Baldwin in the Falcons’ homecoming game.

PENTWATER (43)

Arnouts 2 1-3 5, Werkema-Grondsma 5 5-6 15, Carlson 6 0-0 12, Johnson 1 5-8 7, Brown 1 2-2 4. Totals: 15 13-19 43.

MESICK (60)

Simerson 6 4-3 20, O’Neill 2 0-0 5, Parrish 1 1-5 3, Hall 4 1-1 9, Simmer 6 1-1 17, Ham 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 6-11 60.

Pentwater 12 7 12 12 — 43

Mesick 10 26 12 12 — 60

3-point goals—Mesick (10): Simerson 5, O’Neill, Simmer 4. Total fouls—Pentwater 13, Mesick 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.