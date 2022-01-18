HARRISON — Ludington native Katie Mesyar is suiting up for Mid-Michigan Community College as a member of the Lakers’ women’s basketball team.
Mesyar. listed as a freshman, came off of the bench Monday night when the Lakers defeated Muskegon Community College, 86-84, at home. Mesyar played 21 minutes for the Lakers in the game.
This season, Mesyar has played in 10 games, starting in eight. She averages 6.7 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game. She is shooting nearly 40 percent from the floor and better than 70 percent from the free throw line.
The Lakers are 7-7 this season and 2-2 in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association. Mesyar and Mid-Michigan is scheduled to play Lansing at 5:30 p.m., tonight.