The girls basketball district brackets were released Sunday by the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

Ludington’s girls earned the top seed in the Division 2 district hosted by Reed City. The Orioles (14-5) will start the tournament on Wednesday, March 1, when they play the winner of the district quarterfinal game between Reed City (9-11) and Cadillac (6-14) on Monday, Feb. 27. Ludington’s game is at 7 p.m. in Reed City. The other semifinal pits Remus Chippewa Hills (3-17) against Big Rapids (18-2). The title game is at 7 p.m., March 3.

The winner of the district advances to a regional semifinal game hosted by Clare against the winner of the Midland Bullock Creek district.

Mason County Central is the second seed in the Division 3 Hart district. The Spartans (16-3) play in a district semifinal game against White Cloud (8-11) at 5:30 p.m., March 1. Hart (18-2) is the top-seeded team and will play the winner of Shelby (9-12) and Hesperia (1-19) in the 7 p.m., March 1, semifinal. Shelby and Hesperia play each other at 7 p.m., Feb. 27. The championship game is at 7 p.m., March 3.

The winner plays the winner of the Grandville Calvin Christian district in a regional hosted by Shelby.

Mason County Eastern, Pentwater and Manistee Catholic are all traveling to Walkerville for a Division 4 district. The Cardinals (8-11) play Baldwin (0-11) in a district quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 27, and it will be followed at 7 p.m. by Pentwater (7-13) and Walkerville (3-17) playing each other. Top-seeded Manistee Catholic (17-3) will play the Eastern-Baldwin winner at 5:30 p.m., March 1, and McBain Northern Michigan Christian (8-10) will play the Pentwater-Walkerville winner at 7 p.m. The championship is at 7 p.m., March 3.

The winner will take on the Frankfort district winner at the regional at Traverse City West.

Manistee’s girls open the tournament with a Division 3 district game against Grand Traverse Academy (7-8) in a district quarterfinal scheduled for 7 p.m., Feb. 27. If the Chippewas (8-12) win, they’ll play top-seeded Traverse City St. Francis (17-2) in the semifinals at 7 p.m., March 1. The other semifinal is between Manton (6-13) and Benzie Central (14-6) at 5:30 p.m., March 1. The title game is at 7 p.m., March 3.

The winner advances to the Houghton Lake regional to play the winner of the Evart district.