CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team suffered a 49-20 non-conference loss to White Cloud Monday night in Custer because of a litany of miscues in the middle two quarters.

The Cardinals committed 36 turnovers while only getting three steals themselves in the entire game. And they shot 7-of-33 from the floor for a shooting percentage of 21%.

The two teams were evenly matched in the first quarter, but things went south for the Cardinals (1-2) in the second quarter. Eastern didn’t score in the second stanza, and it took Olivia Wing splitting a pair of free throws near the halfway point of the third quarter for the Cardinals to snap the hex.

“We come and had poor, poor passing,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “(We) probably three possessions in a row people were in the wrong spot on the press. (We) just (had) a few mental mistakes early on…”

Smith said he’s seeing glimpses of what his team needs to do, but those spurts need to be longer for the Cardinals.

“We need those longer later in the season,” he said.

Smith said he had a bit of a different message for each of his girls.

“There’s two or three of you that need to think about (Monday),” Smith said. “There’s two of three of you that need to forget about (Monday)… Some people learn about it one way and some people learn another way. We’ll talk more about it (Tuesday).”

White Cloud (3-0) was led by Kiara Edwards with 20 points followed by Gabriella Reeve with 15 points.

Maria Gomez Jimenez led the Cardinals with six points and seven rebounds.

The Cardinals go back into Western Michigan D League play Wednesday as they host Big Rapids Crossroads.

WHITE CLOUD (49)

Gomez 2 0-0 4, Nickoloff 0 1-2 1, Klammer 1 0-0 3, Ringler 0 0-6 0, Edwards 9 0-0 20, Feldspausch 2 2-2 6, Reeve 6 3-4 15. Totals: 20 6-14 49.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (20)

Mickevich 1 0-0 2, Wing 1 1-2 3, Codman 0 0-2 0, Robinson 0 0-1 0, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Shoup 1 3-4 5, Alvesteffer 0 2-2 2, Gomez Jimenez 3 0-2 6. Totals: 7 6-13 20.

White Cloud 11 13 17 8 — 49

MC Eastern 10 0 5 5 — 20

3-point goals—White Cloud (3): Klammer, Edwards 2. Total fouls—White Cloud 15, Mason County Eastern 10. Fouled out—none. JV game—White Cloud 48, Eastern 14. Mason County Eastern scoring—Hopkins 4, Tregwier 2, Johnson 2, Montanher 2, Crawford 4.