EAST LANSING — A battle of teams with something to prove did not fall into Hart’s favor Thursday afternoon as the Pirates fell 57-26 to Hemlock in an MHSAA Division 3 girls baksetball state semifinal at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center in East Lansing, 57-26.
The Pirates (24-4) had a tough first quarter, trailing the Huskies (25-3), 21-1. Hemlock was 9-of-14 from the floor in the first quarter while limiting Hart to nine shots. Hemlock — which hails from the Tri-Valley Conference around Saginaw — scored 16 of its points off of Hart turnovers, and a third of Hemlock’s points came in the paint. Hemlock had four turnovers to Hart’s eight in the first quarter.
The Huskies showed no sign of nerves when they took the stage against Hart, evidenced by the massive 21-1 first quarter lead they built themselves out to. In fact, the Pirates were only able to break through Hemlock’s stout defense once on a drive by Abby Hicks, who split her attempts on a subsequent trip to the free-throw line.
“Having those players that can score (Chloe Watson and Regan Finkbeiner), they came out and really executed their game plan,” Hart coach Travis Rosema said. “We had some nerves, and got some shots that didn’t fall.
“They just executed better than us.”
Hemlock’s hot shooting cooled in the second quarter. The Pirates shot 3-for-11 while Hemlock shot 3-for-15. Hart’s second quarter saw the Pirates run out on a 6-2 scoring line, but Hemlock quickly closed that with 6 points of their own to end the half with a 29-7 lead.
With 14 turnovers and a shooting percentage south of 25 percent, Hart was in need of some kind of spark to regain respectability. Rosema didn’t give a rousing halftime speech like most coaches do, instead he left it up to the players to respond.
“I don’t need to say much to my players. I’m fortunate that they want to play hard,” Rosema said. “Obviously it didn’t go the way they wanted it to. We talked about, there’s a lot of people here to watch us, there’s a lot of excitement around Hart girls basketball and a lot of people came a long way. Don’t scoreboard watch, just play hard and whatever happens, happens. I thought they did a pretty good job of that.”
The third quarter saw more intensity out of the Pirates, but the Huskies were right there matching them shot for shot. With a 43-19 deficit at the start of the fourth, Hart’s chances of climbing back in were all but diminished.
It didn’t help matters when Finkbeiner added 11 points in the final eight minutes, including three consecutive makes from long range.
Aspen Boutell and company did their best to stay around, but the Huskies’ effort proved too much.
While a loss — especially one of that magnitude — isn’t what Hart expected, the players on this team left a legacy that Rosema is proud of. The Pirates’ effect on their community could be seen when they boarded the bus and departed their small town on the lakeshore.
“We left this morning and the elementary school was packed. Every kid had a sign, just a positive impact,” Rosema said. “I think (getting this far is) going to help the program. I think we’ve been at a high level, and I said it the other day, we’re overlooked. Last year we had a really good team, probably one injury away from another run like this. It started with people investing into the girls.”
Hart enjoyed its most successful season ever. A 19-3 regular season was followed by a district championship and the program’s first regional championship since the 1990s. Then the Pirates dispatched Buchanan for their first ever state semifinals berth.
“Our name (Hart’s five seniors and Hicks) is the fastbreakers and we’ve played together since the third or fourth grade,” Boutell said. “This game was an opportunity to share with them and it’s something we’ll always have. It was also a really cool opportunity to set and be a role model for those younger kids who were holding up signs. We just set a tone for them and gave them something to cheer for.”
Hemlock on the other hand, was two years removed from a state semifinals berth that was taken away from them. The Huskies qualified for this same game in 2020-21, but a positive COVID-19 test forced them to withdraw. Last year, Hemlock looked to earn that back but fell early in district action.
Hemlock was led by Finkbeiner with 24 points as she was 9-for-13 from the floor to go with three assists and four steals. Lauren Borsenik had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Watson added eight points. Hemlock shot 23-for-53 from the floor for 43.4%
Hart was paced by Aspen Boutell with seven points. Addi Hovey had nine rebounds to lead the Pirates. Hart was 10-for-48 from the floor for 20.8%
Hemlock advanced to the Division 3 state championship game and will play Blissfield. Blissfield defeated Madison Heights Bishop Foley in the other state semifinal Thursday, 45-41. The state championship game will be 4 p.m. Saturday back at the Breslin Center.
HART (26)
Hicks 0 2-4 2, Coker 1 0-0 2, VanAgtmael 2 0-0 4, Hovey 1 2-4 4, Boutell 3 0-0 7, Porter 1 0-0 2, Copenhaver 2 0-0 5. Totals: 10 4-8 26.
HEMLOCK (57)
Miller 1 0-0 3, Watson 3 0-0 8, Finkbeiner 9 2-3 24, H.Borsenik 1 0-0 8, L.Borsenik 8 1-3 10, Hauffe 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 3-6 57.
Hart;1;6;12;7;—;26
Hemlock;21;8;14;14;—;57
3-point goals—Hart (2): Boutell, Copenhaver. Hemlock (8): Miller, Watson 2, Finkbeiner 4, Hauffe 1. Total fouls—Hart 11, Hemlock 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.