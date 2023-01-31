SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team wasn’t able to get any late game heroics to happen in the waning seconds against Montague, and it allowed the Wildcats to take the non-conference match-up of co-founders of the West Michigan Conference Tuesday in Scottville, 63-60.

The biggest issue Central coach Tim Genson had was the turnovers, and really, types of turnovers.

“I felt like some of the turnovers, six to eight of those 17 turnovers, were way unforced. Just handoffs. Giveaways. It’s very, that’s very frustrating,” Genson said. “To give up 63 points and lose is frustrating. To score 60 points and lose is frustrating. To only make 10 free throws (and) miss the frond end of one-and-ones (is frustrating). That 10-for-16 is more like 10-for-18.”

What’s more, Genson said it was the timeliness of the problems by the Spartans that hurt them most.

“I thought we did everything well except in the moments when we needed to,” he said. “In the moments that we needed to, we didn’t do it.”

Montague (8-5) was able to get out to a three-point lead twice in the fourth quarter — both times hitting on both ends of free throws from the start of the fourth and into the middle portion. The Spartans’ Jayden Perrone had an opportunity to knot the game on a traditional three-point play with 4:08, but his ensuing free throw missed.

Owen Raeth knifed into the lane for a lay-up to put the Wildcats back up three, and a turnover gave Montague an opportunity to make it a two-possession game. The Wildcats, though, turned the ball over themselves, allowing Central (10-3) a chance to knot the game.

On a 3-point attempt, Isaiah Atchison swatted the shot and Raeth was fouled. He split his free throws, and it gave Montague a four-point lead with 2:58 left.

Perrone responded with a traditional three-point play at 2:48 remaining, and it drew the Spartans to within one yet again, 54-53. Montague was able to push out to a four-point lead with two minutes remaining. Paul Olson split a pair of free throws, and Atchison got the offensive rebound on the miss and score, 59-55.

Back came the Spartans, a minute later drawing fouls in the waning minute. Perrone sank a pair with 1:18 remaining and Will Chye split a pair with 48.4 seconds remaining, still allowing the Wildcats to own a 61-60 lead.

Raeth was fouled as he attacked the basket for the Wildcats, and he hit both of his free throws with 41.2 seconds remaining in the game. That gave Montague a 63-60 lead.

Following a timeout by the Spartans with 14.8 seconds remaining the Spartans put a shot up, but missed. The subsequent attempt in the lane was blocked, and the Wildcats picked up the victory.

Montague was able to get out to a huge 30-16 lead midway through the second quarter, going on a 15-0 run led by Atchison with six points and Raeth with five. But in the final 2:32, the Spartans were able to reel in the Wildcats on a 12-2 run with Kaiden Cole scoring three free throws early, Perrone sinking a 3, Kolden Myer scoring and four points from Will Chye. Central pulled to within four by halftime, 32-28.

Having to climb out of a big deficit is something the Spartans are enduring this season, and Genson said the match-ups won’t be easier going forward.

“The next month is going to be a lot of tougher than the previous two months, I can tell you that,” he said.

Central tied the game for the first time at 36-36 on a shot by Perrone with 2:19 remaining in the third quarter. From there, the teams were tied once more and exchanged the lead twice on the way to the fourth. Central owned a 42-41 lead.

The Wildcats were led by Raeth with 15 points followed by Atchison with 12 and Owen Petersen and Olson with 11 points each. Atchison, the 6-8 lanky center for the Wildcats, came off the bench and was a difference.

“How many shots did he block? He comes out there, and he changes things,” Genson said.

The Spartans were led by Perrone with 22 points and two steals followed by Chye with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Montague won for the seventh consecutive meeting between the two schools, and the Wildcats won for the 80th time in the 194 game series that dates back to 1932-33.

The Spartans return to play Friday when they host North Muskegon in a West Michigan Rivers contest.

MONTAGUE (63)

Johnston 2 2-2 6, Petersen 5 0-0 11, Olson 4 3-5 11, Raeth 4 5-6 15, Atchison 3 6-7 12, K.Johnson 0 2-2 2, Brassfield 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 18-22 63.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL

Chye 8 3-4 20, T.Thurow 0 1-2 1, Smith 1 0-0 2, Perrone 7 6-8 22, Shimel 2 3-6 7, VanderHaag 2 0-0 6, Myer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 13-20 60.

Montague;15;17;9;22;—;63

MC Central;14;14;14;18;—;60

3-point goals—Montague (3): Petersen, Raeth 2. Mason County Central (5): Chye, Perrone 2, VanderHaag 2. Total fouls—Montague 17, Mason County Central 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.