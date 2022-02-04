MONTAGUE — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team was outscored 33-21 in the second half as it fell on the road in West Michigan Conference play Friday to Montague, 57-44.
The Spartans (4-9, 1-8 WMC) trailed by just one point at halftime to the Wildcats (8-4, 5-4 WMC), 24-23.
Central coach Tim Genson was impressed by Montague’s play, but at the same time, he saw a lot of positives in his team, too.
“Tyler Thurow played a really tough game,” Genson said. “So did Jack (VanderHaag). He found his shooting touch. Both Jay (Perrone) and Will (Chye) struggled to score tonight.
“We got some good minutes from Brady Anes. We brought him up from the (junior varsity). He was pretty effective.”
The Spartans were led by VanderHaag with 14 points. Chye finished with nine points and five rebounds. Thurow had six rebounds to lead the team and three steals. Perrone had four rebounds and six points. Nick Trivisonno had four rebounds and five points. Anes had five rebounds and two points.
Montague had three players score in double figures, led by Isaac Atcheson with 12 points. Owen Raeth and Tate Stine had 11 points each.
The Wildcats won for the 77th time in the 184th meeting between the two schools that co-founded the West Michigan Conference. The teams have played since the 1932-33 season.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (44)
Chye 4 0-0 9, Thurow 0 1-2 1, Draper 0 1-3 1, Perrone 1 4-4 6, VanderHaag 5 0-0 14, Trivisonno 2 1-3 5, Myer 1 2-2 4, Anes 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 8-13 44.
MONTAGUE (57)
Raeth 4 0-0 11, Peterson 1 1-1 3, Nichols 2 2-2 7, Olson 2 0-0 4, Stine 3 4-4 11, Atcheson 5 2-5 12, Blankstrom 2 2-2 7, Brassfield 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 9-14 57.
MC Central;14;9;8;13;—;44
Montague;13;11;16;17;—;57
3-point goals—Mason County Central (5): Chye, VanderHaag 4. Montague (6): Raeth 3, Nichols, Stine, Blankstrom. Total fouls—Mason County Central 17, Montague 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.