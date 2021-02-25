MONTAGUE — Montague’s girls basketball team raced out to a 25-8 halftime lead against Mason County Central, and the Spartans fell to the Wildcats, 41-23.
“We came out in a 1-3-1 (zone) and they connected on three of their first four three-pointers in the first four shots of the game,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “That was a tough start.
“They put the pressure on and it stayed on until about a minute left in the fourth quarter.”
Weinert said that although the result wasn’t what the Spartans were looking for, he’s seen growth out of his team.
“This team is playing together. They go out and play hard each game, all the way through. They’re fighting until the end,” he said. “That’s good to see.”
The Spartans (2-6) were led by Nyah Tyron with nine points and six steals while Wren Nelson had eight points and eight rebounds.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (23)
Tyron 4 0-0 9, Petersen 1 0-0 2, Weinert 1 0-0 2, Jensen 0 2-2 2, Nelson 2 4-4 8. Totals: 8 6-6 23.
MONTAGUE (41)
Zamojcin 3 3-4 9, Dyer 0 1-2 1, Hall 6 1-3 13, B.Osborne 3 2-2 10, Flynn 1 0-0 3, K.Osborne 2 0-0 4, Kaetje 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 8-13 41.
MC Central 4 4 7 8 — 23
Montague 15 10 7 9 — 41
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (1): Tyron. Montague (3): B.Osborne 2, Flynn 1. Total fouls—Mason County Central 17, Montague 7. Fouled out—none. JV game—Montague 38, Mason County Central 24.