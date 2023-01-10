MANISTEE — Manistee led only once, that in the first quarter, before visiting Montague gained the advantage for good in the second and held it the rest of the way in posting a 45-35 victory over the Chippewas girls basketball team Tuesday night.

It was the second straight loss for the Chippewas (5-5, 2-3 West Michigan Lakes), while the Wildcats (6-3, 4-1 WMC Lakes) have won three in a row.

The Wildcats built a 15-point lead, 37-22, with a 7-1 run to start the fourth quarter. Kennedy Johnson hit a 3-point shot to spark the surge.

Manistee kept battling on defense, getting some key stops and defensive rebounds, but failed to make the shots at the other end and couldn’t knock anything off the Wildcats lead.

“You can’t wait until the last three minutes of the game and try to make everything up that you did in the first three quarters of the game,” said Manistee coach Kenn Kott.

“Although we tried. The girls had a lot of fight in them near the end, but it was too much of a gap to make up. I really like our defense.

“It’s pretty much all our offense right now. It’s pretty obvious we have a problem scoring. I was trying to keep track on the sidelines of how many times we went a possession without even getting a score. It had to be quite a few.”

The Chippewas kept the score close in the first half, overcoming an early 4-0 deficit to take a 7-4 lead in the first quarter. But the Wildcats outscored them, 4-0 in the last minute for an 8-7 lead at the horn.

Montague extended the margin to four again, 13-9, before the Chippewas hit a 6-0 spurt to cut the deficit to three, 15-12. Libby McCarthy buried a 3-point shot and scored five points. The Chippewas trailed by three, 17-14, at the half.

Johnson scored on an offensive put-back to stretch Montague’s lead to 11 points, 27-16 midway through the third quarter. Allison Kelley was fouled on a basket and made the free throw to pull the Chippewas within seven, 28-21. Montague took a 30-21 lead into the fourth.

“We talk about patience on offense, we talk about making better decisions on shots,” Kott said. “A lot of our passes are still lazy. I think if we eliminate the unforced errors, we’ll be better off.

“Halfway through the season we definitely still have a lot to work on. The one thing that we do need is that one or two people that are consistent scorers every game so we can count on those points, and we’re not getting that.”

McCarthy scored eight points and Jankwietz added seven for the Chippewas.

Hayee Schwartz led all scorers with 11 points for the Wildcats. Ella King followed her with nine and Addison Pranger chipped in eight.

Manistee travels to Fremont for a West Michigan Lakes contest Friday night.