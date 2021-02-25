SCOTTVILLE — Montague extended a slim halftime lead in the second half against Mason County Central in a boys basketball contest in Scottville and earned a victory, 57-39.
Montague used its muscle in the lane offensively and defensively to push itself to the road victory.
“It’s so difficult to keep those guys off of the glass, and it wasn’t for a lack of effort,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “I believe this was a much better performance than it was on Monday. The effort was better. The movement was better. Everything was better.”
Montague opened the second half with a 6-0 run to give the Wildcats their first double-digit lead of the contest. The Wildcats expanded the lead through the second half as the Spartans struggled to score.
“They came out in that 1-2-2 zone. We didn’t adjust to it very well,” Genson said. “Frankly, we didn’t expect them to go zone, and they did. They play man-to-man so much. We had trouble recognizing and adjusting. That’s just the youth and inexperience that we have.”
For most of the second half, just one Spartan was able to find the scorebook. Jayden Perrone scored all of Central’s points in the second half and he had 13 of his 16 points in the second half.
The Wildcats (5-1) pushed a five-point halftime lead into a 42-29 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Montague had as much as a nine-point lead in the first quarter, and a seven-point lead in the second. The Spartans made runs, cutting the game to one-point early in the first quarter, and they had it down to five points by halftime, 29-24.
The Spartans (0-7) got 10 first-half points from Zach Draper to lead his team. Drew Collins was setting the pace for the Wildcats with 10 first-half points. He finished with a team-high 12 points. He was tied with Tug Nichols, who also scored 12.
“Zach had a nice first half,” Genson said.
In the junior varsity game, Mason County Central defeated Montague in overtime, 59-47. The Spartans were led by Kolden Myer with 16 points followed by Dakota Sterley with 15 and Tyler Thurow with 13.
MONTAGUE (57)
Raeth 1 1-2 3, Johnston 3 0-0 6, Buchberger 0 0-2 0, Grattafiori 3 0-5 7, Nichols 5 0-0 12, Colllins 5 2-2 12, Atchison 4 0-0 8, Blankstrom 2 2-4 6, McDonald 1 1-2 3. Totals: 24 6-17 57.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (39)
Chye 2 2-2 6, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Perrone 5 3-5 16, Trivisonno 2 0-0 4, Draper 4 1-3 10. Totals: 14 6-10 39.
Montague;17;12;13;15;—;57
MC Central;10;14;5;10;—;39
Three-point goals—Montague (3): Grattafiorri, Nichols 2. Mason County Central (5): Johnson, Perrone 3, Draper. Total fouls—Montague 11, Mason County Central 10. Fouled out—none. JV score—Mason County Central 59, Montague 47, OT. Central scoring—B.Thurow 2, Smith 7, T.Thurow 13, Cole 4, Sterley 15, Hunter 2, Myer 16.