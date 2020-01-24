NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central's girls basketball team had its chances at securing a West Michigan Conference victory on the road in North Muskegon, but the Norse earned a 52-48 victory.

"We were up with two and a half minutes to go," said Central coach Mike Weinert. "Then they went up by four (points). They made two shots, one was two and one was three. We cut into it, and we were down by one point. We had a couple of chances to convert and just missed.

"They came down and made two free throws."

