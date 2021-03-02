NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team closed to within four points of North Muskegon, but that was as close as the Spartans could get in a 57-48 loss to the Norsemen Tuesday night in North Muskegon.
The Spartans tried to rally back from a 44-31 deficit going into the fourth quarter.
“They made the most of their trips down the floor, and we didn’t,” Central coach Tim Genson said. “We made a nice run where we hit three threes in a row, but got a bit of a heat check and it just kind of snowballed.”
North Muskegon connected on 11 of 19 three-point shots in the game.
“We’re getting better,” Genson said. “We saw a lot of good out there. They had 17 turnovers to our 16, but a lot of ours were unforced turnovers.”
Will Chye led the Spartans with 18 points while Jayden Perrone had 11 points and four rebounds. Kolten Myer supplied four rebounds and three points. Ethan Johnson had four assists.
North Muskegon was paced by Brennan McManus with 21 points followed by Troy McManus with 12 points.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (48)
Chye 6 5-7 18, Perrone 3 4-6 11, Draper 3 0-0 9, VanderHaag 2 0-0 4, Myer 1 1-2 3, Trivisonno 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 11-17 48.
NORTH MUSKEGON (57)
T.McManus 5 0-0 12, B.McManus 7 2-2 21, Rouse 2 0-0 4, Schotts 2 0-0 6, Nedeau 2 0-0 4, Pennucci 2 1-2 6, Delmonte 1 0-0 3, Bogue 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 4-6 57.
MC Central 11 7 13 17 — 57
North Muskegon 14 10 20 13 — 48
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (5): Chye, Perrone, Draper 3. North Muskegon (11): T.McManus 2, B.McManus 5, Schotts 2, Pennucci, Delmonte. Total fouls—Mason County Central 13, North Muskegon 14. Fouled out—none.