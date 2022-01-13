NORTH MUSKEGON — A tough second quarter by the Hart Pirates led to a 51-24 West Michigan Conference loss to North Muskegon Thursday in North Muskegon.
The Norsemen (5-3, 3-2 WMC) exploded for 18 second quarter points while limiting the Pirates (3-3, 1-3 WMC) to six points. North Muskegon had a 28-12 lead at halftime.
"(We) came out flat on Thursday night… It was not for lack of effort, but unfortunately the team chemistry wasn't there for (us)," said Hart coach Adam Jerry.
Parker Hovey led Hart with 14 points.
Hart plays league-leading Montague at home Tuesday.