MANISTEE — The game got away from Manistee’s boys basketball team in the third quarter when the Chippewas were outscored by 16 points, as North Muskegon pulled away from a close first half and sped to a 56-40 non-conference win at Manistee Friday night.
Coming just 24 hours after the Chippewas had trucked over to Big Rapids for another non-league game, in what turned out to be a 72-38 loss to the Cardinals, it extended Manistee’s losing streak to eight consecutive games.
It was a close game throughout the first half after the Norsemen (8-4) started the game with a 3-point bomb out of the left corner by junior Brandon Rypstra.
The Chippewas stayed with the Norsemen in the first 16 minutes, and went into the half with just a three-point deficit. But things came unraveled in the third period.
“We lost our composure for about a maybe a six- or seven-minute stretch there between the third and fourth quarter where we kind of went helter-skelter,” Manistee head coach Dan Gustad said.
“The kids competed hard tonight. They played hard. They did everything we asked them to do. A couple of balls don’t fall, a couple calls we don’t get. Thats the difference.
“You couldn’t fault the effort tonight. If we can play with that kind of energy, and that kind of passion the rest of the season, good things will start to come our way. It’s a fun game to watch, it’s a fun game to play.”
Rypstra’s long range shot triggered a quick 7-2 run for the Norsemen early in the game.
But the Chippewas came rushing back, Ben Schlaff swishing a 15-foot jump shot to shave the margin down to one, 7-6. Vincent Fett nailed a turnaround jumper from about 10 feet from the basket for an 11-10 deficit after one.
Schlaff gave the Chippewas a 12-11 lead with another bucket, and Ethan Edmondson extended their advantage to three, 14-11. But the Norsemen rallied to tie it, 14-14, and then zoomed. Kaden Kott rattled home a 3-point shot for a 17-14 Manistee lead.
It would be the last time the Chippewas would enjoy the lead. North Muskegon went on a 6-0 run to finish the second quarter and grab a 20-14 lead at the half.
The Norsemen put the game away with a 23-7 third period, which sent them into the fourth period with a 43-24 lead. Manistee outscored the Norsemen, 16-13 in the final quarter.
Connor Beaudrie scored 11 points to lead Manistee, including three 3-point makes. Schlaff, Edmondson and Jacob Sharp each scored six. Sharp’s came on a pair of 3-point shots.
Troy McManus was North Muskegon’s leading scorer with a game-high 16 points. James Young added seven, while Rypstra and Bo Neadeau had six apiece.
Manistee (1-9) concludes it’s busy week Friday night when it travels to Muskegon Catholic Central for a Lakes 8 Activities Conference game.