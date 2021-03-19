SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team dropped its regular season finale at home Friday, falling to Oakridge, 47-32, in Scottville.
Mason County Central made a run at Oakridge in the second half. Adria Quigley hit back-to-back three-pointers early in the fourth quarter to break the Eagles’ spell. Her shots brought Central back to within nine points.
Wren Nelson followed with a turnaround shot in the lane with 5:48 remaining in the game to make it 37-30, Oakridge.
Central coach Mike Weinert said the tightening of the fourth quarter was assisted by a bit of a pep talk back in the first half.
“We were down 22-0 in the second quarter, and I called a timeout. I told them, ‘You’re going to win this quarter. You’re going to start with this quarter and forget about the last quarter,’” Weinert recalled. “They won the second quarter. Then we won the third quarter… I said we’re breaking it into quarters, and you’re going to win every quarter.”
A pair of free throws from Gena Lundquist and a basket by Destyni Lane pushed the game back to 11 points in favor of the Eagles midway through the fourth quarter.
The Spartans had opportunities at the free throw line, but they were unable to cash in. Jasmine Pastor connected on her fourth three-pointer of the game with 2:07 remaining to give Oakridge a 46-32 lead that ended Central’s threat.
“They never gave up,” Weinert said of his team.
Mason County Central’s girls basketball team had a difficult time getting the ball up the floor against Oakridge’s full-court defense for much of the game.
The Spartans (4-13) were met with a pressure defense by the Eagles (7-9) where Central had a very difficult time in-bounding the basketball from under their own net. Turnovers led to points and allowed for the Eagles to take a 16-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Spartans settled down in the second quarter. Central battled Oakridge about evenly in the second quarter, but the Eagles still owned a 24-7 lead at the break. They chipped into the lead in the third quarter, outscoring Oakridge, 15-12, to help set up the late run for the Spartans.
The game was the last on the home floor for the four seniors on the team, Reagan Wiese, Nyah Tyron, Mia McHenry and Arianna Jensen.
“I thought they played their guts out along with the rest of the team,” Weinert said. “It was one of the more amazing games as far as fighting until the end.”
Central was led by Quigley with nine points and three assists. Charlie Banks had three steals and Gabby Jensen had two assists. Wren Nelson had 12 rebounds while Wiese had four.
Oakridge was paced by Pastor with 14 points.
Central opens MHSAA Division 3 district play Monday night in Shelby against LeRoy Pine River. The two teams will play in a district quarterfinal scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Oakridge will open the postseason in an MHSAA Division 2 district quarterfinal against Orchard View at 7 p.m. at Orchard View. Spring Lake is the district host.
In the junior varsity game, Central won, 40-5. The JV Spartans finished 11-5 for the season as Maxie Green led all scorers with 13 points.
OAKRIDGE (47)
Lane 3 3-4 9, Blackbourn 1 0-0 2, Stewart 2 1-1 5, Lowry 2 5-8 9, Pastor 5 0-0 14, Ruel 1 0-0 2, Whipple 0 0-2 0, A.Lundquist 1 0-0 2, G.Lundquist 1 2-2 4. Totals: 17 11-17 47.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (32)
Quigley 3 0-0 9, Banks 2 2-3 7, Petersen 1 0-0 2, Lyon 0 0-1 0, G.Jensen 2 2-6 7, Wiese 0 0-2 0, Nelson 3 1-5 7, A.Jensen 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 5-19 32.
Oakridge;16;8;12;11;—;47
MC Central;0;7;15;10;—;32
Three-point goals—Oakridge (4): Pastor 4. Mason County Central (5): Quigley 3, Banks, G.Jensen. Total fouls—Oakridge 20, Mason County Central xx. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Nelson. JV game—Mason County Central 40, Oakridge 5. Central scoring—Green 13, Brooks 3, Baker 4, Miller 6, Morgan 4, Mckay 6, Accardi 4.