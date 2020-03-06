CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern boys basketball team came into Thursday night with hopes of claiming sole possession of fourth place in the Western Michigan D League with a win over Manistee Catholic.
Cold shooting in the first half doomed the Cardinals from the get-go, as the Sabers picked up the conference win, topping Eastern 47-33.
“We could not get anything to fall for us in the first half,” said Eastern head coach Mark Forner. “With senior night, the emotions can get high, and I thought maybe the guys were pressing a little much. But those are my guys, and I’m proud of the season they’ve had regardless.”
