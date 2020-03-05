MCBAIN — It has certainly been a year of highs and lows for the Pentwater girls basketball team, but the constant has been the consistent play of Terra Cluchey and Jhordan Miller-Rowe.
The Falcons were going to need big games out of the pair, and while they combined for 22 points Wednesday night, the rest of the offensive contributions weren’t there, as McBain Northern Michigan Christian topped Pentwater 38-28.
