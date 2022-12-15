MANISTEE — Leading by six points midway through the fourth quarter, the Manistee boys basketball appeared to be on the verge of earning its first win of the season Thursday night.

But the Orchard View Cardinals rallied to outscore the Chippewas, 6-3, over the last four minutes to escape Manistee with a 36-34 victory in the West Michigan Lakes contest in Manistee for their second win in a row.

“We played some great defense,” said Manistee head coach Zach Bialik. “Playing man-to-man against Orchard View is a tough task. They’re fast, and they move the ball well.

“We go through some stretches where we just can’t push it out to that 10-point, or get that amount where you get them to quit. We made 12 field goals all game.

“(Missed) a lot of layups. That’s been the theme all season. I don’t know if it’s not focused, or what. We got to get out of our own head before we worry about what other people are doing. It hasn’t been what other people have done against us, it’s us getting in our own way.”

The Chippewas (0-4, 0-2 WMC Lakes) started the game on a 6-0 run, but the Cardinals (2-2, 1-1 WMC Lakes) scored six straight to tie the score, 6-6 after one.

After the Cardinals grabbed an 8-6 lead early in the second period, Ethan Emondson scored on a floater to tie it, 8-8, and Austen Halcome fired in a mid-range jumper to give Manistee the lead at the half for the first time this year, 11-10.

Mason Gunnett converted on a three-point play after being fouled on a shot, and the Chippewas would take a 26-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jeff Huber knocked down a 3-point bucket to send the Chippewas out to a six-point lead, 31-25 with 4:23 left in the final period. But the Chippewas couldn’t hold it.

Stephon Oakes scored on an offensive putback and Carl Flowers made one of two free throws to bring the Cardinals even with the Chippewas, 31-31.

OV took the lead for good a minute later when Oakes slipped underneath and scooped in a layup to make it 33-31 with just 1:13 left.

The Cardinals stretched their lead to 35-31 before Kayden Kott buried a 3-pointer. But that was the last score for Manistee.

“We just can’t get over the hurdle,” Bialik said. “I think that puts a little bit more pressure on (the kids), too. We’ve just got to get through those type of things and we’ll be all right.”

Edmondson scored 10 points to lead Manistee and Halcome added nine. Kott finished with five.

Oakes led the Cardinals with 10 points, while Flowers contributed seven and Delaney Oakes added six.

Manistee is at Whitehall next Tuesday in another conference game.

MANISTEE (34)

Huber 1 0-0 3, Kott 2 0-0 5, Edmondson 4 0-0, 9, Gunnett 1 1-1 3, Schlaff 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 1-1 34.

ORCHARD VIEW (36)

D.Oakes 1 3-3 6, S.Oakes 5 0-0 10, McAllister 0 3-3 3, Flowers 3 1-1 7, Sewell Jr. 2 0-0 4, Jefferson 1 2-2 4, M. Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 9-9 36.

Manistee 6 5 15 8 — 34

Orchard View 6 4 13 13 — 36

3-point goals—Manistee (3) Kott, Huber, Halcome. Orchard View (1): Oakes. Total fouls—Manistee 14, Orchard View 15. Fouled out—Manistee: Scharp. Technical fouls—none.