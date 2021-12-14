PENTWATER — Orchard View's long losing skid came to an end at Pentwater Tuesday night as the Cardinals defeated the Falcons, 40-34.
The Cardinals (1-4) enter the game having lost 69 consecutive games with their last victory coming Feb. 15, 2019, on the road at Muskegon Heights.
"The game was tight throughout, with OV holding a slim lead most of the game," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "We were never able to really pull ourselves over the hump. We returned one starter, but another had to sit out due to injury, so that left us extremely short-handed.
"Two injuries during the game made it even tougher to dig our way back. Even though it wasn't the result we hoped for, the girls fought hard, and I really liked the way they played defensively."
Pentwater (1-3) was led by Mikaylyn Kenney with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots to secure a double-double. Jocelyn Richison added 10 points and six steals. Haidyn Adams had six points, five rebounds and three steals.
The Cardinals were led by Grace Gardner with 15 points.
ORCHARD VIEW (40)
Steward 1 0-0 3, Martin 2 0-0 4, Katsuzawa 3 0-1 6, Estelle 3 2-4 8, Parascandolo 1 0-0 2, Gardner 6 2-07 15, Gonzalez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 4-12 40.
PENTWATER (34)
Richison 5 0-0 10, Kienney 5 0-4 11, Adams 2 2-4 6, Green 1 1-2 3, Sayles 1 0-0 2, Oliphant 1 0-1 2. Totals: 15 3-13 34.
Orchard View;8;9;15;8;—;40
Pentwater;7;9;8;10;—;34
3-point goals—Orchard View (2): Steward, Garnder. Pentwater (1): Kenney. Total fouls—Orchard View 19, Pentwater 14. Fouled out—none.