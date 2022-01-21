MANISTEE — Things got out of hand all too quickly for Manistee’s boys basketball team in Friday night’s home game against Orchard View.
Senior guard Darius Williams went off for 50 points for the Cardinals, who jumped on the Chippewas for a 7-0 lead to start the game and never looked back in chalking up a one-sided 86-36 win in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest.
Orchard View (3-5, 1-4 Lakes 8) snapped a three-game losing streak with the win. Manistee (1-7, 1-4 Lakes 8) hasn’t won since Dec. 10 and has lost six in a row.
“We need to have patience on the offensive end, and patience on their press,” Manistee coach Dan Gustad said. “When we ran our press break the way it’s supposed to be run, we came down and had nice looks.
“But, then we got panicked and started throwing the ball away. Just being patient with the basketball. We need to have a little more aggressiveness on the defensive end. Those couple things I think will make a huge difference for us down the stretch.”
Orchard View enjoyed a 15-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, and went into the locker room at halftime with a 20-point bulge on the Chippewas, 41-31. It was 63-30 after three.
Jacob Sharp scored nine points to lead Manistee, Kaden Kott added seven, Connor Rischel chipped in with six, Ethan Edmondson had five and Ben Schlaff four. Rischel led the Chippewas in rebounding with seven.