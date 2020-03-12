The Ludington boys basketball team was looking to make another MHSAA Division 3 district final on Wednesday night in Cadillac.
Standing in its way were the Reed City Coyotes who were looking for payback from a post-season loss last year to the Orioles, 56-44.
After getting a solid performance from several players, the Orioles find themselves once again playing in the district final on Friday against host Cadillac following a decisive 49-28 victory against the Coyotes.
