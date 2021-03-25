Ludington’s girls basketball team placed three girls on the first team for the Lakes 8 Activities Conference all-league listings plus one more on the second team, the conference announced recently.
Ludington senior Hailey Stowe and juniors RyAnn Rohrer and Abi Bandstra were all named to the first team for the honors list. Orioles sophomore Keelyn Laird was named to the second team.
Stowe is averaging 9.1 points per game in 15 games and through Wednesday’s MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal victory against Manistee. Her game-high in scoring was in the Orioles’ opener on Feb. 8 against Benzie Central with 17 points.
Rohrer is averaging 12.6 points per game in 16 games so far this season. Her best game scoring baskets was Feb. 23 against Western Michigan Christian where she scored 22 points.
Badstra is averaging 7.2 points per game in 16 games, and her best outing was also during the Orioles’ opening game against the Huskies where she scored 14 points.
Laird is averaging 10.1 points per game in 15 games. She had a season-best 20 points against Muskegon High on Feb. 20.
Manistee had one player honored by the league, and that was freshman Libby McCarthy. She was named to the second team.
The complete listings:
All-Lakes 8 first team: Ludington — Hailey Stowe, senior; RyAnn Rohrer, junior; Abi Bandstra, junior. Muskegon Catholic — Erin LaVigne, junior. Western Michigan Christian — Taylor Folkema, senior; Kyla Wiersema, junior; Maddie Wiersema, junior.
All-Lakes 8 second team: Ludington — Keelyn Laird, sophomore. Manistee — Libby McCarthy, freshman. Muskegon Catholic — McKenna Gentry, junior. Western Michigan Christian — Libby Mast, junior; Kelcea Waller, senior.