CADILLAC — The hard work for Ludington’s girls basketball team continues on after the Orioles defeated fifth-ranked Frankenmuth in an MHSAA Division 2 state quarterfinal Tuesday in Cadillac.
Ludington coach Warren Stowe and the coaching staff prepared and prepared since last week to take on the Eagles Tuesday, and it paid off with a 30-27 victory.
“Put in a lot of work to get ready for Frankenmuth. I think I told you guys that’s my defensive mechanism. So, I’m a film-watcher, and I try to dive in as much as I can. I don’t like to come in unprepared. That’s my defense mechanism in those nervous moments. Tons of work.”
Stowe said after Ludington’s regional championship against Negaunee that he only saw a glimpse of Frankenmuth back at the Motor City Roundball Classic in Metro Detroit.
“I was nervous all day, and I probably watched less film. I knew the more film that I watched, the more nervous I get,” Stowe said of the Eagles. “(Monday) night, I only watched one game, and (Tuesday) morning I had some free time at lunch and watched half a game.”
It paid off, and now the Orioles won’t need to go searching too hard for film on their next opponent, Detroit Edison. They will face the Pioneers at 7:30 p.m., Friday, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The Pioneers are ranked No. 1 in Division 2 and feature Miss Basketball Ruby Whitehorn. She is the fourth consecutive Miss Basketball that played at Edison.
Edison played a rough schedule and is 17-3.
The Pioneers won the 2019 Division 2 state championship, and COVID-19 put a stop to Edison in the next two tournaments.
The other state semifinalists are Detroit Country Day (13-7) and Grand Rapids West Catholic (24-1). Country Day and West Catholic play in the 5:30 p.m. semifinal Friday also at the Breslin Center on the campus of Michigan State in East Lansing.