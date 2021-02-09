The Ludington Orioles girls basketball team opened its season Monday night hosting Benzie Central, and it scored a lopsided 53-20 victory at Hawley Gymnasium.
While Ludington’s defense dictated the outcome, new Ludington coach Warren Stowe mentioned how thankful he was to have this opportunity to play.
“When Benzie said they would play, it was so great to hear,” Stowe said. “We’ve been getting as creative as we can in practice whether it be guarding trash cans and whatnot so to have a live game is nice.”
It was the defense turning into offense for the Orioles (1-0) who came out of the gate hot, jumping out to a 16-0 lead thanks to seven first quarter steals.
The Huskies got on the board with 25 seconds left in the quarter, but the Orioles still had a 16-2 lead after the first quarter.
While the defensive pressure stayed high for Ludington, they found much more success in their half-court offense in the second quarter.
The Orioles connected on three threes in the quarter to increase their lead to a 23-point advantage midway through the second.
The Huskies offense came around a bit at the end of the quarter, outscoring the Orioles, 8-4, as Ludington took a 31-12 lead into the half.
Offense was harder to come by for the Orioles in the third quarter as they went cold from the field after scoring 10 points in the first three minutes of the quarter.
The defense from Ludington kept up their intensity however, allowing just three points in the quarter and leading 41-15 after three.
After a slow start to the fourth quarter, Hailey Stowe provided some much needed offense, scoring the first seven points of the quarter to increase the Oriole lead to 30 points with under four minutes to play.
The Oriole defense never faltered as they allowed just five fourth quarter points, cruising to a 33-point win.
Stowe led all scorers with 17 points with Abi Bandstra chipping in with 14 and Keelyn Laird adding seven.
The Orioles will get back on the court Tuesday as they travel to Orchard View.
BENZIE CENTRAL (20)
Bretzke 3 2-8 8, Stepanovich 3 4-6 10, Pfeiffer 1 0-2 2. Totals 7 6-16 20.
LUDINGTON (53)
Stone 1 0-0 2, Kline 1 1-2 4, Austin 1 0-3 2, Rohrer 1 1-2 3, Bandstra 6 0-0 14, Mesyar 1 0-0 2, Stowe 6 2-2 17, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Laird 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 4-9 53.
Benzie Central 2 10 3 5 — 20
Ludington 16 15 10 12 — 53
3-point goals—Ludington (7): Stowe 3, Bandstra 2, Kline, Laird. Total fouls—Benzie Central 10; Ludington 18. JV Score—Benzie Central 39, Ludington 31.