For the past three seasons, Hart girls basketball head coach Travis Rosema has made sure that Kent City is on his team’s regular season schedule. For the past three years, the Pirates had yet to defeat the Eagles.
That changed on Thursday.
Hart captured an MHSAA Division 3 regional championship with a 37-34 win over No. 9 Kent City – something they haven’t done since the 1970s. A big part of that was the play of their seniors who stepped up when the Pirates needed them the most.
In the game’s first quarter, Kent City and Hart traded shots – and leads – but it was the Eagles’ who owned a 7-6 advantage after that stanza. That lead didn’t go anywhere for Kent City as they extended it out to 19-12 before halftime.
The offense for the Pirates stalled completely in the second quarter, a product of Kent City’s ability to filter bodies into the paint and contest shots down low. On the wrong side of a 10-2 scoring run, Hart found timely baskets from Addi Hovey and Mariana VanAgtmael to close the half.
“(Abby Hicks) was getting to the basket, but she was getting double-teamed,” Rosema said. “That was the adjustment we had to make. (Kent City was) packing it in, so we went to a four-low set.”
A slow-moving third quarter worked in favor of Hart. The Pirates allowed just four points and added seven of their own. Abby Hicks and Aspen Boutell scored all seven of those, closing the gap to 23-19 at the end of three.
Disaster seemed to be on the horizon when the fourth quarter started. Given possession of the ball to start, Hart’s Kelsey Copenhaver was called for an illegal screen that turned the ball back into the hands of the Eagles.
Not to be deterred, the Pirates took the ball back, dished it to Hicks and watched her rain in a three-point shot. Hovey followed up with her own basket and Hart had a 24-23 lead early in the fourth.
Kent City’s Lexie Bowers was unstoppable, doubling her scoring output with 11 of her 22 points in the final eight minutes and keeping the Eagles’ hopes alive. Boutell kept her own team close, knocking down several mid-range buckets on her way to 14 points.
With 1:56 remaining in the game, Hart senior Mariana VanAgtmael drove toward the hoop and drew a foul. VanAgtmael converted her first shot, drawing the score even at 31-31.
The second shot sailed off the front of the rim and it seemed the Eagles would have possession. Until Hovey quickly out leveraged a box-out attempt from Kent City and hauled in an offensive rebound. With a quick pivot toward the baseline, the crowd erupted as Hovey banked in a layup to gain a 33-31 lead.
“I was a little upset with Addi. I felt like she wasn’t being aggressive enough in the first half,” Rosema said. “When we needed her, she came through. That’s what special players do, they find a way to impact the game.”
The lead wouldn’t bounce out of Hart’s favor for the remainder of the game.
Kent City was forced to resort to intentional fouls, but Boutell went 4-for-4 on those attempts. Bowers did make it close, netting a three-point shot to bring the Eagles to within one.
Needing a final saving grace from beyond the arc to tie the game with just 6.5 seconds left on the clock, Kent City turned to Bowers once again. This time, VanAgtmael stepped up and knocked the shot out of her hands and the clock struck midnight on the Eagles’ season.
“(Holding this trophy) is unreal at the moment. We’ve been here so many times and never been able to get over that hump,” Rosema said. “Knowing that I’ve been with these seniors since the third or fourth grade and to see the work they put in and give you is just unreal.”
“We always knew they were beatable, we just never could get it done,” Hicks said. “Tonight we finally did it and it feels so good.”
Hart advances to the Division 3 state quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 14, where they’ll take on No. 1-ranked Buchanan at Bangor High School. That contest tips off at 7 p.m. Buchanan defeated Kalamazoo Christian, 70-47, to win the regional title at Centreville Thursday.