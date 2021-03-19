LAKEVIEW — Pentwater's girls baksetball team outscored Lakeview in each of the four quarters to take a 39-26 non-conference victory in the Falcons' final game of the regular season Friday.
"We have relied on a strong defensive effort all season, and tonight was more of the same," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "The girls played fantastic defense, and held Lakeview to 11 first half points, and 26 overall.
"It was fun to play a non-conference opponent, especially one that we knew so little about. I think it will be helpful heading into districts to have played someone unfamiliar."
Gorton said he thought some of the season-long struggles offensively for the Falcons were starting to subside, at least on Friday.
"We were able to get a balanced scoring effort, with five different players chipping in at least five points," he said.
Mikaylyn Kenney led Pentwater (5-7) with nine points, 20 rebounds, four blocked shots, two assists and three steals. Gracie Powers scored seven points, and Haidyn Adams chipped in six points and eight rebounds.
The Falcons will travel to McBain Northern Michigan Christian Wednesday for an MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal game against the host Comets. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview (0-11) is in the MHSAA Division 3 district at White Cloud. The Wildcats will play Ravenna in a district quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m. Monday.