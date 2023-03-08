BALDWIN — Pentwater had three players in double figures, and the Falcons dominated Big Rapids Crossroads for a 74-23 victory in the the first game of a MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal Wednesday night in Baldwin.
The Falcons (11-12) completed a season sweep of the Cougars, winning the two Western Michigan D League games, and now will face Baldwin (21-1) in Friday night’s championship game at 7 p,m.
“I think we were able to keep up tempo for the first two quarters, and kind of got to where we need to be,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “Then we just tried to share some wealth (offensively) for some of our guys on the bench.
“Our focus was to get the guys acclimated for the game on Friday. I was very happy with our team play. You don’t know in a big ganme when you’re going to get in foul trouble, an injury (and) those type of things,
“We were running through some things to prep us for the next game. I’m just proud of the guys. A semifinal win. We’ve got a tall order Friday though.”
Jonny Arnouts and Mikey Carlson scored 12 points apiece to lead the Falcons. Trey Johnson contributed 11, and Nathan Mocher and Kaleb Brown added eight each.
Donny Guernsey led the Cougars (0-21) with six points.
The Falcons established early dominance, racing out to a 16-2 and controlled the remainder of the first half, scoring in every way imaginable with everyone sharing in the honors.
Mikey Carlson and Kaleb Brown were the ringleaders. Carlson knocked down a 3-pointer for the big highlight. But the Falcons balance was the most impressive statistic as they had the Cougars reeling with a 31-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Pentwater responded to a 3-pointer from Keegan Carnes of Big Rapids with a 10-0 run, Trey Johnson the only Falcon to score more than one basket in the surge, to zoom into a 41-9 advantage at the half.
Lubera substituted liberally in the second half, and the Falcons held the ball for long stretches as they worked the ball around, even with some of the lesser used players on the court. Pentwater’s lead balooned to 63-18 after three.
“To be a good team in the tournament, I feel you just have to be very well balanced,” Lubera said. “So, we tried a lot of different things. Each opponent is different, and I think we executed very well on offense and defense.”
PENTWATER (74)
Arnouts 5 1-3 12, Murphy 1 2-2 5, Werkeman-Grondsma 4 0-0 8, Roberts 1 0-0 3, Carlson 5 1-2 12, Johnson 5 0-1 11, Fatura 0 0-1 0, Brown 4 0-0 8, Kieda 1 0-0 2, Macher 3 0-1 8, Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals; 31 4-10 74.
BIG RAPIDS (23)
Brach 1 0-0 2, D. Guernsey 2 2-3 6, Carnes 1 0-0 3, Freeman 1 0-0 2, Kastbohm 2 0-0 4, Witherspoon 0 1-2 1, Hodenphyl 2 0-0 5. Totals: 9 3-5 23.
Pentwater;31;24;8;11;—;74
BR Crossroads;6;8;4;—;23
3-point goals—Pentwater (8) Macher 2, Arnouts, Murphy, W. Roberts, J. Roberts, Johnson, Carlson, Big Rapids Crossroads (2): Carnes,Hibendyl. Total fouls—Pentwater 5, Big Rapids 8. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.