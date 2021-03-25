CUSTER — Pentwater's boys basketball team suffered a 66-48 loss in the MHSAA Division 4 district semifinals, and the Falcons did it without standout senior Khole Hofmann.
With Hofmann not in the lineup, the Falcons found themselves down 15-6 after the first quarter. They tried to fight their way back in the game in the second half, getting double-digit scoring out of Blake Bringedahl, Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr and Jack Stoneman.
Bringedahl led the Falcons (9-5) with 18 points while Plummer-Eisenlohr sank 16 and Stoneman scored 10.
Baldwin (13-1) was led by Carmelo Lindsey with 22 points while Jesse Pancio scored 11 points.
The Panthers advanced to Saturday's championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. where they will play McBain Northern Michigan Christian (11-2). The Comets defeated Marion, 65-36, in the other semifinal.
Northern Michigan Christian was led by Carter Quist with 25 points while Trevin Winkle scored 16 points. Marion (5-8) was paced by Mason Salisbury with 15 points.
PENTWATER (66)
Bringedahl 4 7-7 18, Werkema-Grondsma 1 0-0 2, Arnouts 0 2-2 2, Plummer-Eisenlohr 7 1-1 16, Macher 0 0-2 0, Stoneman 3 4-8 10. Totals: 15 14-20 48.
BALDWIN (66)
Austin 2 0-0 4, Palmer 2 0-0 5, Hibman 3 1-2 7, Lindsey 8 4-5 22, McKinney 3 2-2 8, Mock 2 0-0 5, Pancio 4 0-0 11, Hawkins 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 7-9 66.
Pentwater;6;11;16;12;—;48
Baldwin;15;18;11;22;—;66
Three-point goals—Pentwater (4): Bringedahl 3. Baldwin (7): Palmer, Lindsey 2, Mock, Pancio 3. Total fouls—Pentwater 11, Baldwin 15. Fouled out—Pentwater: Bringedahl. Baldwin: McKinney.