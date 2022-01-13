BIG RAPIDS — Pentwater's boys basketball team cruised to a 73-20 Western Michigan D League victory against Big Rapids Crossroads Friday in Big Rapids.
The game marked the first chance for the Falcons to play since before the Christmas break. Pentwater (2-2, 2-1 WMD) last was in action on Dec. 14 when it turned away Walkerville in overtime.
"The starters came out strong and found some balance scoring with defensive stops and transition baskets led by Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr, Will Werkema-Grondsma and Jonny Arnouts," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera.
The Falcons were led by Plummer-Eisenlohr with 22 points, six rebounds and five steals. Werkema-Grondsma had 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Arnouts added eight points, nine rebounds and four assists. Mike Carlson had 10 points. Campbell Miller scored four points and had nine rebounds.
Crossroads (0-6, 0-6 WMD) remained winless for the season.
Pentwater returns to action next Thursday when it hosts Manistee Catholic in a conference contest.