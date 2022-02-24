MANISTEE — Pentwater's boys basketball team scored its fourth victory in five games — all within eight days — with a 49-36 win Wednesday night at Manistee Catholic.
The Falcons (6-9, 6-7 Western Michigan D League) began its torrid stretch on Wednesday, Feb. 16, with a victory at Bear Lake. From there, scored three victories while taking a loss in the stretch.
Against the Sabers (5-12, 4-11 WMD), Pentwater jumped out early with a 12-3 lead after the first quarter. Pentwater was able to stretch a 27-18 halftime lead to 43-25 by the end of the third quarter.
Pentwater was led by Jonny Arnouts with 17 points. Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr had 13 points as Will Werkema-Grondsma had 12 points, six rebounds, five steals and six assists. Brandon Macher led the team with nine rebounds.
The Falcons return to action Friday when they travel to Mason County Eastern for a league game. Manistee Catholic hosts Walkerville Friday.