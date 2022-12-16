MARION — Pentwater’s boys basketball team wrapped up a busy week with a Western Michigan D League defeat at the hands of Marion Thursday, 58-36.
“The team struggled getting their feet under them defensively, and offense did not come easy for the first half,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera.
Mikey Carlson led Pentwater (1-3, 1-2 WMD) with 17 points while Will Werkema-Grondsma had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Falcons return to action Monday night when they travel to Muskegon for a non-conference game against Western Michigan Christian.
Marion improved to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in the league.