PENTWATER — A big second quarter helped to push Baldwin to a victory Friday night in a Western Michigan D League game to put a bit of a damper on the homecoming festivities at Pentwater, 82-62.

Baldwin (11-1, 9-0 WMD) — ranked No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press poll in Division 4 and league-leader — took control in the second quarter as they were able to get out on transition off of Pentwater (3-10, 3-6 WMD) missed shots and turnovers.

“I was just trying to figure out the right defense to play them, but they’ve got a lot of weapons. Kudos to Baldwin because they found our holes and our gaps,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “Our rebounding has to improve against their little tips and boxing out has to improve on our end.”

The Falcons sank just three field goals in the second quarter and went on a scoreless drought that lasted nearly three and a half minutes. It also saw the Panthers go on a 12-0 run.

Pentwater hung with Baldwin for much of the first quarter. But the Panthers scored 3-pointers where the Falcons were sinking 2s in the final minute to put Baldwin ahead, 17-12.

Pentwater tried to reel in Baldwin in the second half. But the Falcons outscored the Panthers by just four points in the third quarters and Baldwin’s lead was still big.

The Falcons played the Panthers about even in the final two quarters. And it helped to see Pentwater gather in multiple offensive rebounds off of missed free throws only to draw more fouls and head back to the free throw line.

“We just have to clean things up. We have to play smarter, and that’s what we talked about at halftime,” Lubera said. “We have to do things that they’re not… In the first half, we sort of played Baldwin’s style and that doesn’t work to our advantage. In the second half, we played more of our style and that did work in our advantage.”

Lubera called Baldwin seasoned, and while the Falcons are young — they started five sophomores — there’s some lessons being learned.

“They’ve got a bright future ahead. Each game that we play, we keep getting better. We’re shy one quarter right now,” Lubera said. “It seems every game we’re in, we’re in about eight of these games until the end and we lose just one quarter. Our focus has to be win a quarter, win a quarter and those quarters will add up in the end.”

The Falcons were led by Will Werkema-Grondsma with 18 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot followed by Mikey Carlson with 16 and five rebounds.

The Panthers were led by Carmelo Linsey led all scorers with 29 points followed by S.J. Hossler with 19 and Louie Jackson with 13.

Pentwater is back in action Wednesday when it travels to Walkerville for another league contest.

BALDWIN (82)

Hawkins 1 1-2 4, Dockery 2 0-0 5, Lindsey 10 5-6 29, Lee 3 1-1 7, Rowell 2 0-0 5, Hossler 8 1-1 19, Jackson 5 2-4 13. Totals: 31 10-14 82.

PENTWATER (62)

Arnouts 2 5-5 9, Werkema-Grondsma 6 6-10 18, Carlson 7 2-4 16, Johnson 2 1-2 5, Brown 4 1-2 9, Mahcer 0 1-2 1, Davis 0 4-6 4. Totals: 21 20-31 62.

Baldwin;17;24;24;17;—;82

Pentwater;12;10;18;22;—;62

3-point goals—Baldwin (10): Hawkins, Dockery, Linsey 4, Rowell, Hossler 2, Jackson. Total fouls—Baldwin 24, Pentwater 15. Fouled out—Baldwin: Hawkins, Lee. Technical fouls—Baldwin: Hawkins.