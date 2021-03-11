BALDWIN — Pentwater's boys basketball team dropped a tough, but high-scoring, Western Michigan D League contest at Baldwin Wednesday, 74-61.
The two teams exchanged runs in the first half with the Falcons ahead, 15-8, and the Panthers countering with a 27-24 lead by halftime. Pentwater surged back into the lead heading into the fourth quarter, 46-43.
Baldwin was able to create some distance late, scoring 31 fourth quarter points to earn the victory.
Khole Hofmann led the Falcons with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Jack Stoneman had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr had 14 points and three rebounds.
Carmelo Lindsey led Baldwin with 21 points followed by Lavonte Palmer with 15 and Karlito McKinney with 13.
PENTWATER (61)
Bringedahl 1 0-0 2, Werkema-Grondsma 2 0-0 6, Plummer-Eisenlohr 4 3-8 14, Hofmann 9 9-12 27, Macher 1 0-0 2, Stoneman 4 2-9 10. Totals: 21 14-29 61.
BALDWIN (74)
Palmer 3 8-13 15, Hibma 0 2-2 2, Lindsey 7 5-10 21, McKinney 5 3-6 13, Mack 1 0-0 2, McNelley 4 1-2 8, Pancio 3 0-0 8, Hawkins 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 19-33 74.
Pentwater;15;9;22;15;—;61
Baldwin;8;19;16;31;—;74
Three-point goals—Pentwater (3): Palmer, Lindsey 2. Baldwin (5): Werkema-Grondsma 2, Plummer-Eisenlohr 3. Total fouls—Pentwater 22, Baldwin 22. Fouled out—Pentwater: Bringedahl, Hofmann. Baldwin: Palmer, Hibma, McNeely. Technical fouls—Baldwin: Austin, Palmer, Hibma.