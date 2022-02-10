BRETHREN — Pentwater's boys basketball team dropped a 63-40 Western Michigan D League game to Brethren Thursday in Brethren.
The Falcons (2-8, 2-6 WMD) had most of their lineup back in action after a variety of issues, but the Bobcats (7-4, 7-4 WMD) were able to pick up the victory.
" Even though we fell short of a victory, so much growth and improvement was accomplished," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera.
Will Werkema-Grondsma led the Falcons with 14 points. Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr had 10 points, three assists and two steals. Jonny Arnouts had six points, eight rebounds and four steals. Campbell Miller had seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two points.