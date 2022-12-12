FRUITPORT — A big second half by Fruitport Calvary Christian lifted the Eagles over the visiting Pentwater Falcons Monday night in Fruitport, 77-42.

Fruitport Calvary (2-1) held a 22-19 lead at halftime, but the Eagles scored 32 third quarter points to take control.

"What was really incredible was the team's defense and energy the entire first half," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. "They worked really hard to guard the post and strong shooting guards and went in at half only down three points.

"However, the second half took a turn when foul trouble and missed open shots didn't fall for (us). Shooting only 13% in the third quarter, (we) were unable to escape the 32-point run that Calvary caputred inside the paint and at the 3-point line."

Pentwater (1-1) was led by Jonny Arnouts with 14 points and five rebounds while Will Werkema-Grondsma and Mikey Carlson had 12 points each. Werkema-Grondsma had 10 rebounds and three assists. Carlson had seven rebounds. Trey Johnson had four rebounds.

Fruitport Calvary was led by Bradley Richards with 25 points, 13 of which were in the third quarter. Quinn Swanson had 19 points, Gabe Vanbaale had 15 and Sam Zelenka had 11 points.

PENTWATER (42)

Arnouts 6 1-1 14, Werekma-Grondsma 4 4-4 12, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Carlson 5 0-0 12, Johnson 1 0-2 2. Totals: 17 5-7 42.

FRUITPORT CALVARY (77)

Swanson 7 1-2 19, McFaren 1 0-0 2, Zelenka 4 2-2 11, Vanbaale 6 1-2 15, Jackson 2 0-0 5, Richads 8 9-10 25. Totals: 28 13-16 77.

Pentwater;10;9;10;13;—;42

Fruitport Calvary;12;10;32;23;—;77

3-point goals—Pentwater (3): Arnouts, Johnson 2. Fruitport Calvary (5): Swanson, Zelenka, Vanbaale 2. Total fouls—Pentwater 15, Fruitport Calvary 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.