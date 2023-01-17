PENTWATER — White Cloud used a big second half to get past Pentwater in a non-conference game Tuesday night in Pentwter, 59-50.

The Falcons owned a 25-20 halftime lead, but the Indians were able to turn the tables in the third quarter for a two-point lead going down the stretch.

“Will Werkema-Grondsma led the tempo knocking down several buckets under the basket and at the line (in the fourth quarter),” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera.

“The frenzy began with about three minutes to play. White Cloud took a small five-point lead, and (we) closed the gap to two. Then the Falcons had to begin fouling, and put (them) to the (free throw) line. Shooting 20-for-24 from the stripe overall, (our) efforts just ran out of gas in the press, foul (and) quick shot ending.”

Three players scored in double figures for Pentwater (2-8), led by Mikey Carlson with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Will Werkema-Grondsma had 12 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double to how with five assists, five blocked shots and five steals. Trey Johnson had 12 points.

White Cloud (5-4) was led by Kevin Strait with 30 points followed by Jared Watson with 11.

The Falcons return to action Thursday when they host Mason County Eastern for a Western Michigan D League contest.

WHITE CLOUD (59)

Ockert 1 0-0 2, Strait 8 9-10 30, Burkhardt 0 2-2 2, Robinson 2 4-4 8, McGowan 2 2-4 6, Watson 4 3-4 11. Totals: 17 20-24 59.

PENTWATER (50)

Jonny Arnouts 2 0-0 4, Werkema-Grondsma 5 4-8 14, Carlson 6 2-2 15, Johnson 3 5-6 12, Brown 1 1-2 3, Kieda 0 2-2 2. Totals: 17 14-20 50.

White Cloud;14;6;15;24;—;59

Pentwater;14;11;8;17;—;50

3-point goals—White Cloud (5): Strait 5. Pentwater (2): Carlson, Johnson. Total fouls—White Cloud 16, Pentwater 21. Fouled out—Pentwater: Arnouts, Werkema-Grondsma. Technical fouls—none.