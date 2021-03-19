MARION — Pentwater's boys basketball team dropped its final game of the regular season Friday, falling to newly-crowned Western Michigan D League champion Mesick, 71-47.
Pentwater (8-4, 4-4 WMD) saw a modest two-game winning streak snapped.
"With a team effort and finding some balance on the floor we were able to find some balance and opportunities down the stretch," said Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas. "The team really worked on some key factors heading into tournament play next week."
The Falcons were led by Tyler Plummer Eisenlohr with 16 points. Blake Bringedahl and Jack Stoneman both had solid performances with eight and seven points, respectively.
Pentwater will play in an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mason County Eastern against the tournament-host Cardinals.
Mesick is playing in an MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal against Lake City at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Houghton Lake.