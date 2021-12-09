BALDWIN — Pentwater's boys basketball team dropped a 80-56 Western Michigan D League decision on the road in Baldwin Thursday night.
"(We) fought hard for (three of four) quarters but lost stride and chemistry in the third quarter," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. "(We) were outscored 28-7 in the third to find a large deficit going into the fourth.
"Free throw shooting hurt (us as we shot) 11-for-26 from the stripe. (We), however, never gave up on one another and continued to improve on offense and defense despite being down."
Pentwater (0-2, 0-1 WMD) was led by Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr with 27 points, three assists, five rebounds and three steals. Jack Stoneman added 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Will Werkema-Grondsma had eight points, five rebounds and three steals.