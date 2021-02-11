BRETHREN — In a game between last season’s co-champions of the Western Michigan D League, Brethren was able to score a 54-37 victory Wednesday night against Pentwater.
“(We) came out strong in the beginning of the game defensively, but failed to hit shots down the stretch,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas. “Only shooting 11 percent from the three-point line and less than 30 percent overall, (we) dropped a competitive rematch.”
Khole Hofmann led the Falcons (1-1, 0-1 WMD) with eight points and 14 rebounds. Will Werkema-Grondsma had 11 rebounds and four points. Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led the team in scoring with 11 points.
Brethren was led by Skylar Wojciechowski with 22 points while Kenny King scored 12 and Brady Fischer had 11.
PENTWATER (37)
Bringedahl 1 4-4 7, Werkema-Grondsma 2 0-1 4, Plummer-Eisenlohr 4 2-6 11, Hofmann 4 0-0 8, Hugo 0 0-1 0, Stoneman 3 1-2 7. Totals: 14 7-14 37.
BRETHREN (54)
Wojciechowski 6 9-17 22, K.King 3 5-6 12, Bradford 1 0-0 2, M.King 2 0-0 6, Fischer 5 0-2 11, Beccaria 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 15-27 54.
Pentwater;8;9;10;10;—;37
Brethren;11;15;14;14;—;54
Three-point goals—Pentwater (2): Bringedahl, Plummer-Eisenlohr. Brethren (5): Wojciechowski, K.King, M.King 2, Fischer. Total fouls—Pentwater 21. Brethren 15. Fouled out—Pentwater: Plummer-Eisenlhor, Hofmann.