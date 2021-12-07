FRUITPORT — Pentwater’s boys basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a 77-35 non-conference loss to Fruitport Calvary Christian Monday night.
“Early in the second quarter, (we) came out strong but got in some early foul trouble, injuries and missed several open shots in an attempt to keep the game close at half,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “The experience of the Calvary team was prominent, leading at half, 43-28.”
From there, the Eagles (1-0) were able to outscore the Falcons (0-1), 34-7.
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr paced Petnwater with 20 points. Johnny Arnouts had six rebounds.
Pentwater plays Baldwin Thursday at home in each teams’ Western Michigan D League opener.
FRUITPORT CALVARY (77)
Q.Swanson 3 0-1 6, May 5 2-2 13, Cammenda 2 4-6 8, Assaad 3 0-3 6, Jackson 1 0-0 3, N.Swanson 3 0-0 6, Richards 7 13-15 27, Ke.Sutherland 2 2-5 6, Ferguson 1 0-0 2. Total: 27 21-32 77.
PENTWATER (35)
Arnouts 1 0-0 2, Werkema-Grondsma 1 0-0 2, Kolenda 2 1-2 6, Plummer-Eisenlohr 7 1-4 20, Stoneman 1 1-2 3, Cornelisse 1 0-2 2. Totals: 13 3-12 35.
Fruitport Calvary;21;21;23;12;—;77
Pentwater;17;7;4;7;—;35
3-point goals—Pentwater (6): Plummer-Eisenlohr 5, Kolenda. Fruitport Calvary (2): May, Jackson. Total fouls—Pentwater 21. Fouled out—Pentwater: Werkema-Grondsma.