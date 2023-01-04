KENT CITY — Pentwater's boys basketball team suffered a 55-24 setback on the road at Kent City Algoma Christian Tuesday night in Kent City.
"(We were) down (our) point guard, (and we) struggled to find composure and balance in offensive sets throughout the duration of the game," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. "(We) only scored 11 going into the half to (their) 23."
Mikey Carlson had 14 points to lead the Falcons (1-6) to go with seven rebounds, two steals, two assists and a blocked shot. Will Werkema-Grondsma had 13 points and 10 rebounds to get a double-double to go with two steals and an assist.
The Falcons play Thursday against Bear Lake in a Western Michigan D League game in Pentwater.